youths-minister,-makinde-meet-over-unrest

Our Reporter

Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare has urged youths to refrain from acts of violence and give peace a chance for the country’s socio-economic development

Dare, who made the appeal on Monday in Ibadan after a closed door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde, implored the youths to take advantage of the various social welfare and empowerment schemes created by the Federal Government.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the minister said the interface was on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to his aides to partner with their respective state governor’s to pacify their constituents.

Dare said plans were underway to engage youths across the state in town hall meetings and other consultative means of involving the youths in about 25 empowerment programmes designed by the Federal Government.

The minister expressed confidence that the country would rise from the ashes of the recent violence, looting and destruction of properties and become stronger.