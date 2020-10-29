Youths need tact, insight, wisdom – Lagos lawmakers

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Member representing Ikeja constituency 2 in Lagos Assembly, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu, has said a vital lesson learnt from the #EndSARS protest is that young people need tact, insight and more wisdom to achieve the Nigeria of their dream.

Kasunmu appealed to youths to seize the formidable platform provided by #EndSARS to build a better Nigeria but advised “let us use it with tact”.

Kasunmu stated this while addressing his constituents at the 2020 edition of the yearly Constituency Stakeholders meeting organised by the Assembly, which held simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies on Thursday with the theme: ‘Post Covid-19 Pandemic: The challenges and prospects’.

The lawmaker said: “There is great hope for our country Nigeria if the people of my generation can sincerely come together and form a united, positive and patriotic coalition”.

The young lawmaker and former chairman, House Committee on youth, sports and social development, said his support for the protest was total but it was unfortunate that an otherwise “peaceful and innovative protest was hijacked by enemies of good things who unleashed coordinated terror on our state”.

Kasunmu commended the youths in his constituency for standing strong and defending the communities against external aggressors even in the face of vicious violence, advising them to shun violence at all times.

Also speaking at the Surulere Local Government venue, representative of Surulere constituency 1, Hon. Desmond Elliot, who expressed excitement with the brave moves of youths described the protest as a wakeup call that they are ready to be actively involved in governance.

He however regretted the destruction that trailed the protest in Surulere, assuring that the Assembly will push for compensation from the state government.

Sympathising with those who lost persons and properties, Elliot appealed to everyone to remain calm and embrace peace and dialogue.

At the Epe 2 meeting at Agbowa Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, their representative, Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, urged his constituents to adapt to the new’ normal’ in the face of changing socio-economic situation in the state occasioned by first the covid-19 pandemic and the recent devastation in the state by hoodlums.

While commending his constituents for their resilience, Ogunkelu assured them the 9th Assembly would do everything within its reach to bring governance closer to the people to enable participatory governance, urging them to continue to support the government.