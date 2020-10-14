Youths turn protest to carnival in Osun, Lagos

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo and Oziegbe Okoeki, Lagos

The #EndSARS protest turned into carnivals of a sort in Osun and Lagos states on Tuesday.

Music and food were in full flow as the youths sang and danced.

At Ola-Iya junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, protesters set up a canopy, under which was a sound system.

The protesters organised a dance competition among themselves; some played football at the junction.

The protest started around 10:35 am with the youths barricading roads to the junction.

They made bonfires on the streets, making it impossible for motorists to access the major junction.

In Lagos, the protesters again stormed the seat of power in Alausa, Ikeja.

They came prepared to stay for as long as possible.

They set up three canopies at the entrance of the Assembly complex, which also leads to the governor’s office.

In one of the canopies, there were numerous cartons/packets of bottled water and soft drinks served by no fewer than 10 ladies.

In the second canopy, food was served; the third canopy was for those who needed shelter.

The protesters took over a lane each from both sides of the Governor’s Road to park their cars which lined the road.

Mostly youths, they bore placards but the gate was barricaded by security men with protective irons.

Well organised, the protesters now have a communication, legal, medical, environment and welfare departments but insist they have no leaders.