YPP supports EndSARS campaign, seeks larger political, economic reforms

…Kicks against nomination of Buhari’s aides as INEC commissioner

By Michael Eboh

The Young Progressives Party, YPP, Thursday, expressed its support for the ongoing campaign against police brutality, harassment and extra-judicial killings of innocent citizens, calling for a wide-reaching reform of the Nigerian Police.

The YPP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind the appointment of his personal aide, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, INEC.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the YPP, Comrade Egbeola Martins, commended Buhari for listening to Nigerians, by disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, unit of the Police.

He, however, stated that the rot in the Nigeria Police is a tiny fraction of a bigger Nigerian problem, noting that the immediate challenge should be how to address the foundational decay responsible for the multi-faceted problems presently confronting the country.

According to him, the current systemic failure can only be addressed through holistic restructuring of the country to make it more productive and sustainable, else, it will only be a matter of time with this newly found consciousness by the Nigerian youths that they will begin to organise protests on the myriad of other issues affecting us as a people, such as high rate of unemployment, poverty, and insecurity to mention but a few.

He said: “It is noteworthy that the #EndSARS struggle has gone beyond the core agitation of Police reform as the need to drastically reduce the cost of governance, accelerate the process of the ongoing electoral reform at the National Assembly and complete accountability in government has never been more urgent.”

He further urged the Police to dissuade its officers from further attacks on protesters, warning that attacks on the youths might aggravate the already volatile situation.

He said: “It’s illogical to continue to do things the same way and expect a different result, hence, the incessant attacks by the Nigerian Police will only further aggravate the resolve of a more conscious and resilient demographic group who are tired of being taken for granted and have eventually discovered the extent of power in their collective will to challenge the system. It would be disastrous to attempt to test this will.”

“While commending the resilience of Nigerian youths, we also call on them to consolidate on the latest feat achieved in the area of social consciousness by participating in politics and taking over political leadership at all levels so that we can alter the system and correct the very things responsible for taking us to the streets.

“The transfer of political power can only be achieved through the ballot and the only vehicle to secure a mandate is through a political party, hence, we appeal to Nigerian youths to take ownership of the Young Progressives Party, which is the only political party in Nigeria with a vision to build an egalitarian society anchored on Nigerian citizens as the prime resource driven by young visionary and mentally Progressive leaders without greed.”

Martins disclosed that the YPP rejects the appointment of Mrs. Lauretta Onochie as an INEC Commissioner, stating that this is capable of compromising the commission.

He said: “We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his decision appointing his personal aide, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, as an INEC Commissioner. The Young Progressives Party rejects this appointment, which has the propensity of compromising INEC that is meant to be neutral.

“Mrs. Lauretta Onochie is a member of the APC and cannot be trusted with the mandate of conducting a transparently free and fair election as an interested party without conflict of interest. This is an ill-conceived action capable of further expanding the trust deficit that has been responsible for keeping our youths on the streets in spite government’s assurances that their #EndSARS demands have been met.”

Vanguard