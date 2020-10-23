zachary-ty-bryan-‘dragged-girlfriend-by-her-hair,-beat-and-choked-her-over-a-cellphone-charger’

Home Improvement star Zachary Ty Bryan (pictured in mug) was hit with eight charges over an alleged domestic assault last week

Home Improvement star Zachary Ty Bryan dragged his girlfriend out of bed by her hair, beat her repeatedly and choked her until she thought she was going to suffocate when he flew into a rage over a missing cellphone charger, according to the arrest warrant.

New details have emerged about the alleged domestic incident involving the 90s child star after police were called to his home in Eugene, Oregon, Friday night, following a night out at a club.

His alleged victim told cops he had been physically abusive toward her on other occasions in the past month – as she revealed they had been in a relationship for two years despite the actor splitting from his wife of 14 years just weeks before the incident.

Bryan, 39, was hit with two felony charges of strangulation and coercion and six misdemeanor charges including two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree and interference with making a report over the alleged attack.

He will be arraigned Friday in Lane County Court on the eight charges.

Bryan assaulted his girlfriend in a rage over missing cellphone chargers, according to the arrest warrant, seen by TMZ.

The victim told police Bryan woke her up when she was sleeping, dragged her out of bed by her hair and started assaulting her on the stairs of his home while shouting at her about the chargers, the documents state.

The 39-year-old actor, who played the oldest son on the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, allegedly punched and slapped her in the head and face multiple times and put his knee into the back of her neck.

Bryan then allegedly choked her to the point she thought he was going to kill her.

His girlfriend managed to break free from the attack at one point and dialed 911 but Bryan caught up with her and disconnected the line, according to the arrest warrant.

When dispatchers called back after the line went dead, Bryan was allegedly standing over the woman when she picked up the phone.

Police said officers arrived on the scene and noticed blood, swelling and bruising on Bryan’s girlfriend.

Bryan allegedly told cops she had tried to ‘take him down’ because he told her he was breaking up with her, reported TMZ.

The victim told cops she had been in a relationship with her alleged abuser for the last two years but he had only become physically abusive toward her in the last month, according to ABC News 9.

Just three weeks ago, Bryan announced on social media he was separating from his wife of 14 years.

Bryan was arrested by officers at the scene and initially booked on three charges, including 4th-degree assault, strangulation and interfering with making a report.

He was held at Lane County Jail overnight and was released Saturday night after posting $8,500 cash bail.

Bryan was ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday on the eight charges.

A neighbor told ABC News 9 he was shocked to hear of the alleged domestic incident in the apartment complex in North Eugene.

‘I didn’t hear any actual violence going on,’ said David Welshman.

‘I just noticed when the police came. I wasn’t the only neighbor. A few of us were outside looking like why is there police here?’

Hours before his arrest, Bryan posted a photo of himself on social media with four women in what appears to be a club, alongside the caption ‘Good night.’

In front of the smiling group sits a bottle of vodka and a bucket full of Red Bulls on ice.

The alleged domestic incident took place just weeks after Bryan announced he was separating from his wife Carly Matros.

On October 1, Bryan took to Instagram to announce that he and Matros intended to separate.

‘Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,’ he wrote in a caption to a photo of the couple together.

‘As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,’ Bryan continued.

‘We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.’

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, married in 2007 and have four children together.

They lived together in Laguna Beach, California, where Matros is a successful real estate agent specializing in high-end residential properties.

Bryan later removed the post announcing their split after it emerged he had copied the text word-for-word from actor Armie Hammer’s post, when he split from his wife last July.

Bryan was a main cast member of Home Improvement for the series’ eight-season run from 1991 to 1999.

He played Brad Taylor, the eldest son of Tim Taylor (Tim Allen), even though he was one month younger than Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played his younger brother Randy.

His character was known for experimenting with different hair styles, as well as being the child who most frequently got in trouble.

He was lauded in the role, winning the 1999 Young Artist Award for leading young actor.

In more recent years, he has turned his hand to producing horror films, and his production credits include Dark Tourist and Prowl.

A promoter of cryptocurrency, he was also the executive producer of the documentary BIT X BIT: In Bitcoin We Trust.

