zaharadden-sani-denies-labelling-#endsars-protesters-infidels

Kannywood actor and producer, Zaharadden Sani, has said that he never labelled #EndSARS protesters as infidels as reported by Sahara Reporters.

Mr Sani, who posted a seven-minute video on his Instagram page on Saturday, accused Aisha Yesufu of trying to instigate northern youth to join the protest, which he said she succeeded, with the recent looting of warehouses around some northern states.

Several videos of Aisha Yesufu surfaced, including an interview with BBC Hausa, where she was advising the youth from the north to join the #EndSARS protest for good governance.

“I never said anywhere in my video that northern youth should attack Aisha Yesufu, and never also said she is an agent of Christianity as reported by Sahara Reporters.

“This is absurd and very unprofessional from a newspaper outlet like Sahara Reporters. It is out there for you to listen to.

“Again I want to make it clear to the paper and everyone, that I have never supported the APC, everyone in the Kannywood and north knows me as a PDP supporter and there is no compromise about that. They should always go and search for the truth.”

The report by the paper labelled Sani as an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC.

“I want to advise the online paper to always look for good people who understand Hausa to translate for them or call me for clarification. This is heating up the polity the more. There are Muslims who also protested with the #EndSARS protesters.

“The video is out there for everyone to listen to. I will not say or call anyone an infidel because my religion, Islam did not teach me that,” he said.

Mr Sani is the producer of the movie Abu Hassan, a movie that showcased the activities of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

He has won several awards in the course of his career as an actor and film producer in Kannywood.