zamalek-raja-tie-doubtful

Raja Casablanca’s Champions League semi-final on Sunday against Zamalek in Cairo is in doubt after more players from the Moroccan champions tested positive for Covid-19.
Last week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the second leg by a week to after eight Raja players reported positive for Coronavirus.
Read Also: NWFL 2020/2021 season begins Dec.
After another round of testing on Tuesday, the number of positive cases now stands at 14.
CAF’S Head of Communications Alex Siewe said talks are on-going with both Raja and Egyptian authorities, who have expressed concerns.
“We are discussing with them to find a better solution for both parties,” he told BBC Sport Africa.
Comments