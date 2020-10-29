Daily News

Zamalek-Raja tie doubtful

Raja Casablanca’s Champions League semi-final on Sunday against Zamalek in Cairo is in doubt after more players from the Moroccan champions tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the second leg by a week to after eight Raja players reported positive for Coronavirus.

After another round of testing on Tuesday, the number of positive cases now stands at 14.

CAF’S Head of Communications Alex Siewe said talks are on-going with both Raja and Egyptian authorities, who have expressed concerns.

“We are discussing with them to find a better solution for both parties,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

