Zamfara APC congress: Marafa faction heads to Supreme Court

Sen. Kabiru Marafa faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, said it would go to Supreme Court for the interpretation of Sokoto Appeal Court Judgement on the APC congresses in the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the faction, Bello Bakyasuwa stated this at a news conference in Gusau on Monday.

The Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, on Thursday affirmed the congresses that produced the party executives led by Alhaji Lawal Liman by setting aside earlier judgement by a Zamfara High Court, which nullified the congresses.

“We have decided to go to the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the judgement on the APC congresses in the state made by the Appeal Court, Sokoto Division.

“We are not satisfied with the Appeal Court judgement on this matter which set aside the earlier judgement.

“I think the State High Court, Gusau nullified the congresses because of lack of merit.

“We believe that setting aside the earlier judgement does not mean that the party leadership should be handed over to Yari’s faction.

“Some people are accusing us that our faction wants to disrupt peace in the state chapter of the party but they are just misunderstanding us.

“We just want justice and fairness to prevail as well as to end impunity in Zamfara politics’’, he said.

Bakyasuwa accused the national leadership of the party of bias in resolving the party’s crisis in the state.

“The national leadership of the party failed to address the party’s crisis in the state up to now, that it is reaching the worst stage.

“We are not satisfied with any decision of giving the Yari led faction the control of the party in the state.

“To avoid future embarrassment for the party, we are appealing to the Mai Mala Buni’s Caretaker Committee to initiate peaceful ways of addressing the party’s crisis in the state”, he said.

Bakyasuwa said that their faction was only after justice and fairness, and expected that the statusquo be maintained as alluded to in the judgement.

He called on their supporters to remain calm and law abiding, as the faction strives to protect their interest.

