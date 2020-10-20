Zamfara promotes 6,000 teachers

Agency Reporter

ZAMFARA State has promoted over 6,000 teachers to boost teaching and learning, Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Alhaji Abubakar Maradun has said.

Maradun told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau yesterday that the teachers had spent over 10 years without a promotion.

The chairman said the teachers were promoted based on instructions of Governor Bello Matawalle, and were paid their accumulated arrears.

He said the state had, since last May, built and renovated over 1,000 classrooms, school offices and toilets.

“When Governor Matawalle assumed office, he promised to give priority to education; he declared a state of emergency on the education sector.

“Matawalle expressed concern on the number of out-of-school children in the state and adopted measures to improve the standard of education in the state.

“This administration inherited a debt of multi-billion naira counterpart funding…

“Few months after his inauguration, Governor Matawalle paid the counterparts funding for 2017 and 2018 grants…

“In 2019, we paid N2.5 billion for 2017 and 2018, and we got a grant of N5.5 billion.

“As I am speaking to you, we have paid our 2019 and 2020 counterpart funding. Zamfara is at now among the only four states in the country that paid for the 2020 grant.”