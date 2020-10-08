Zazzau Emirate Council member resigns

As the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli assumed office after his appointment by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, a member of the Emirate Council, has resigned.

Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli was named the 19th Emir of Zazzau with controversy surrounding the selection process.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

Kingmakers of the Zazzau Emirate had initially submitted names of three princes, excluding the new Emir to the State Government for consideration but the Government rejected the recommendation and ordered a fresh process.

It was not however clear whether the kingmakers, after the second round of the screening, included Bamalli in their recommendation to the State Government, but unconfirmed report hinted the kingmakers were adamant in their recommendation of Alhaji Bashar Aminu, the Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Munir Ja’afaru, the Yariman Zazzau and Alhaji Aminu Idris, the Turakin Zazzau.

However, the topmost contender for throne, the Yariman Zazzau, Alhaji Munir Ja’afaru, who had immediately congratulated the new Emir, paid homage to the Emir at his residence in Zaria on Thursday.

Yeriman Zazzau demanded support for the new Emir, stating he had been chosen by Allah to be the new Emir of Zazzau.

However a member of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Aminu Yakubu-Wambai, resigned as Wakilin Raya Kasar Zazzau, hours after the appointment of the new Emir.

Alhaji Wambai was a permanent Zazzau Emirate Council member representing Kaduna South Local Government Area, a position he has held for 19 years.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Secretary of the Emirate Council, he said his resignation was personal “and therefore has nothing to do with any apprehension or fright whatsoever”.

The letter reads: “Following the demise of highness the 18th Emir of Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris, which occurred on the 20th September 2020, May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdausi, Ameen, I write to express my gratitude to Allah for making me to be appointed to the position, as well as to say my pleasure for enabling me to serve credibility well to best of my ability and loyalty for the period of 19years from Friday 21 June 2001 to date.

Read Also: Bamalli appointed 19th Emir of Zazzau

“I am beset, humbly conscious of my enthusiasts to convey to you my resolve to resign my appointment as the 7th Wakilin Raya Kasar Zazzau, as well as a permanent Zazzau Emirate Council member representing Kaduna South Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, with effect from today October 7, 2020.

“I would like to assure you and the general public, that my resignation is purely personal, and therefore has nothing to do with any apprehension or fright what so ever.

“It is based on my utmost conviction to step aside from the palace activities, so as to enable me concentrate on the numerous personal duties.

“I thank you very much for the support, understanding, and reverence i received since my Appointment.”

However, the new emir upon assumption of office has called on all and sundry to join hands with him to lift the emirate to a greater standard while assuring of an all inclusive emirate.

He particularly appealed to those who contested the position with him to accept his appointment as the will of the Almighty Allah.

“As princes of the emirate, I urge you to put the contest behind you and accept my appointment as the will of Allah, I appeal that we join hands together to better the emirate,” he appealed.