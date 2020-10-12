Zazzau Prince sues El-Rufai, Emir Bamalli, kingmakers

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The topmost contender in the race for Emirship of Zazzau, Alhaji Bashir Aminu, has dragged Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the newly appointed Emir, Ahmed Bamalli, and the Zazzau kingmakers to court over the appointment of Bamalli as Emir.

Prince Aminu, who holds the title of Iyan Zazzau on Monday, filed a suit before the Kaduna State High Court, seeking the court to remove the newly appointed Emir Bamalli and declare him (Aminu) the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

He said: “Having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast by the kingmakers and thus selected by the said kingmakers, he has thus acquired a vested right to the stool of the Emir of Zazzau from the date of his selection henceforth”.

The kingmakers had shortlisted three candidates with Bashir Aminu, Iyan Zazzau scoring the highest marks of 89 while Munir Jafaru, Yariman Zazzau, and Aminu Shehu Idris, Turakin Karamin Zazzau scored 87 and 53 marks respectively.

Governor El-Rufai jettisoned the initial recommendation of the kingmakers and ordered a fresh process where 13 princes were screened by the kingmakers.

The Governor’s move was greeted with allegations he was attempting to favour Bamalli, his alleged preferred candidate for the throne.

After the kingmakers repeated their recommendation of the initial three princes, El-Rufai appointed Prince Ahmed Nuhu-Bamalli as the new Emir.

A copy of the suit made available to newsmen in Kaduna seeks: “An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau;

“A declaration that the plaintiff is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privileges pertaining thereto.

“An injunction restraining the 1st,2nd,3rd, and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or presenting to the 10th defendant with the staff of office until the final determination of this suit;

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, servants or through any person or persons howsoever from treating, presenting or dealing with or installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 10th defendant from parading, presenting or styling himself as the Emir of Zazzau or from putting on or wearing any paraphernalia or insignia of the Emir of Zazzau.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants from dealing with, treating, presenting, or dealing with installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau or handing over to him the staff of the office of the Emir of Zazzau.”