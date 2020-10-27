Zeta Hits Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula as Hurricane, Heads to Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Zeta roiled Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Tuesday morning and was forecast to restrengthen to a hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and takes aim at the Louisiana coast.

The storm made landfall Monday night north of Tulum, a popular tourist destination in Mexico, as a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mile-an-hour winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. It weakened as it moved over the northern Yucatán, with wind speeds decreasing to 70 mph, and was expected to emerge off the coast Monday morning.

…