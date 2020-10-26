zimbabwe:-hip-hop-singer-cal-vin-dies

It hurts!

The death of Zimbabwe rap king Cal Vin (35) in a hit-and-run accident cut deep into the hearts of many who followed his career and loved his music.

How could a person who had such a positive outlook on life and had a positive influence on their lives be gone?

So sudden and so soon.

The Zikhupan’ hit-maker died just after 1am yesterday on arrival at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo after being struck by a car driven by a driver who did not stop.

The accident occurred a few metres from his home in Luveve 5.

He was on his way home from Emakhandeni Cricket Club where he had been watching football with his friends.

Cal Vin was in the company of his girlfriend and one of the last people to see him alive was Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo.

Moyo, who saw him minutes before he was hit by the car, said Cal Vin’s killer should be brought to book.

“I’m hurting. We said our goodbyes after the football match and then the next thing we hear is that Cal Vin has been hit by a car. The person didn’t stop.

“Whoever it is, they should be brought to book and the full wrath of the law should come down on them,” vented Van Moyo.

Other than family and neighbours, Cal Vin’s death has shocked his bitter rivals on the microphone such as POY who was in disbelief that his friend and at times foe in the hip hop scene, was dead.

“Cal Vin is dead! What is this? Unbelievable, I’m broken! I’m torn, it hurts a lot man,” said POY, before tailing off.

POY and Cal Vin had been in the hip hop streets for a long time and worked together on many projects together including POY’s Blood Money Jacob which won album of the year at the Zim Hip Hop Awards in 2014.

Zim Hip Hop Awards founder and director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said Cal Vin was supposed to be the main host at this year’s awards that are celebrating 10 years.

He described Cal Vin’s death as a dark day for the country’s hip hop music scene.

“I don’t know what to say. When I heard the news, I was speechless. We were announcing that he was going to be the MC at the Zim Hip hop awards this year to celebrate 10 years. It’s a dark day for Zimhip hop,” said Beefy.

Top South African hip hop artiste, Cassper Nyovest who gave Cal Vin’s career a much-needed boost after remixing his popular Zikhupan’ track some five years ago, also paid his condolences saying Zimbabwe has been robbed of a talented and passionate artiste.

Posting on his social media pages following the death of Cal Vin, Stunner said he was honoured to have known and worked with the Luveve boy.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo said he was sad to hear about Cal Vin’s death as it was a life and career cut too short.

“I met Cal Vin when he was supposed to perform at the Namas. A humble young man. I’m so sad that his life has been cut short. He had a great future ahead of him. Our condolences to his family in this difficult time,” said Moyo.

The chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Music Awards, Reason “Rizla” Sibanda said he was devastated as well as Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni.

“As a cultural hub of Zimbabwe; the city has lost young talent. Our condolences to family and friends. Through his music, Cal Vin touched the lives of many a people. The city’s arts sector is poor without him,” said Cllr Mguni.

Mourners are gathered at number 5499, Luveve 5, Bulawayo and the funeral arrangement will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for a white Mazda Familia they believe was behind the incident. The driver, if found, will be charged with culpable homicide to start with