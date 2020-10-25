News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Musician Kelvin ‘That Luveve Boy’ Dies in Car Crash

By
Popular Zim hip-hop musician, Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, better known as “That Luveve boy” has died.

The 35-year-old Bulawayo based rapper was reportedly involved in a hit and run road accident in the late hours of Saturday night.

The accident, according to reports, occurred a few metres from his home.

The musician had just watched Liverpool’s late-night match with Sheffield United at a bar called the Emakhandeni Cricket Club in Luveve.

A family members confirmed the tragic incident.

