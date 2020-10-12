Zimbabwe: Opposition’s Chebundo Loses Kwekwe Central Primary Elections

FORMER Kwekwe Central MDC MP Saturday lost in Kwekwe Central MDC Alliance primary elections to Judith Tobaiwa.

The MDC Alliance held the internal party elections ahead of impending parliamentary by-elections to replace the late Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo who died recently.

In 2000, Chebundo stunned many when he defeated now president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa in parliamentary elections.

Mnangagwa was later forced to contest in a rural constituency Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe, which he surrendered to his wife in 2014 when he was appointed Vice President by the now late President Robert Mugabe

Chebundo’s political fortunes took a knock in 2013 after he was defeated by Matambanadzo and also suffered defeat from the same candidate in the 2018 polls.

MDC Alliance Midlands provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou told NewZimbabwe.com the party held peaceful internal polls.

“We held peaceful internal polls where a youth Judith Tobaiwa emerged victorious ahead of other candidates. Tobaiwa is, therefore, going to be our candidate in the Kwekwe Central by elections,” Zhou said.

Other candidates in the primary elections were, former health minister Henry Madzorera who polled 43 votes, and Admore Marongwe who got 22.

Describing her victory, Tobaiwa said she was honoured to be representing the MDC Alliance in the pending by-elections.

Tobaiwa is set to battle it out with a yet to be identified candidate from Zanu PF.

The process to select a candidate from Zanu PF was abandoned last week after party of candidates Kandross Mugabe and Energy Ncube turned violent and clashed against each other.

Police had to be called in to contain the situation.