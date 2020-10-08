Zimbabwe: Opposition’s Khupe Sworn in As MP

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has been sworn in as a proportional representative MP together with six other party faithful.

They replace a group of MDC Alliance MPs who have been expelled from the house on the advice of MDC-T.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the development as notified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a letter written to Parliament.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda presided over the ceremony in the National Assembly this Wednesday.

The other six members who were sworn in are: Lindani Moyo, Memory Munotinzwa, Winfielder Musarurwa, Sakhi January, Lwazi Sibanda and Sipho Moyo.

More to follow…