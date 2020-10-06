Zimbabwe: Reforms Have Reduced Poverty Levels – Finance Minister Ncube

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube Monday said reforms implemented under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) have gone a long way in reducing extreme poverty in Zimbabwe.

He made the remarks at a press conference after NewZimbabwe.com had questioned why the World Bank (WB) reported extreme poverty levels in Zimbabwe had risen by 34%, an addition of one million more people.

“The (TSP) reforms have made an instant impact on social welfare issues. We have been paying direct cash transfers to poor and vulnerable households,” said Ncube.

“Apart from this, food assistance is being provided and these measures immediately transform the lives of many people.”

He added the subsidised transport under the public transporter, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) was also greatly assisting the travellers.

His remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe’s inflation rates have topped 800% leaving workers’ salaries grossly eroded.

However, Ncube insisted that projections by the WB and other institutions were just pointers on the need for targeted reforms.

“These figures and projections were only meant to show areas of need and through the reforms, we have managed to respond swiftly although there have been some delays in some areas due to policy implementation issues,” he said.

The Treasury boss also urged Zimbabweans to be patient hinting that some of the hardships they are going through, were triggered by decades-old mismanagement of the economy.