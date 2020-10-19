Zimbabwe/South Africa: Dzvukamanja Up for Top South Africa Football Award

Orlando Pirates’ Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Year accolade at the 2020 PSL Awards.

Dzvukamanja had a stellar campaign with Bidvest Wits in South Africa’s premier knockout competition last season before the club sold its league franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars player made four appearances in the Nedbank Cup and scored six goals as he helped Bidvest Wits to reach the semi-final.

He scored a superb brace in the semi-finals for Wits as they were beaten 3-2 by eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in August.

Dzvukamanja was the top goal scorer in the Nedbank Cup having found the target six times in South Africa’s top club competition.

The 26-year old Zimbabwean is vying for the same award together with Bloemfontein Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo and Mamelodi Sunsdowns’ Motjeka Madisha, with the winner to pocket R150 000.

Winners of the accolade will be announced together with other awards recipients at the Premier Soccer League virtual ceremony to be held next Thursday.

China-based Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi won the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament in 2012 when he was with Mamelodi Sundowns, which saw him walk away with R100 000.

Dzvukamanja joined Pirates last month ahead of the new DSTV Premiership season in South Africa.