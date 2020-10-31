ziyech-scores-as-chelsea-beat-burnley

Our Reporter

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he is “really excited” by Hakim Ziyech after the new arrival grabbed a goal and an assist in a comfortable victory over winless Burnley at Turf Moor.

Making his first league start for the Blues, Ziyech wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope, expertly dispatching Tammy Abraham’s lay-off in the 26th minute to net his first Premier League goal.

Defender Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.

And Morocco international Ziyech then turned provider seven minutes later, sliding through Timo Werner who side-footed an effort beyond the onrushing Pope.

“I’m really impressed and really excited. I could see his personality and work-rate off the ball,” Lampard said.

“That bit of quality gives us something different.”

Chelsea rise to fourth while Burnley remain 18th in the table, with Ashley Barnes missing one of the Clarets’ few chances when through on goal in the opening minutes.

Chelsea ended a run of back-to-back goalless draws by emphatically beating Russian Premier League side FK Krasnodar 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And their attackers were once again in full force with an Abraham header forcing Pope into a routine save shortly before Ziyech’s opener.

Having fired blanks in his first three Chelsea appearances, former Ajax winger Ziyech has now scored two in two. The 27-year-old looked increasingly lively, scoring and assisting as Chelsea’s new-look attack continued to shine.

The visitors’ six key summer signings, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Ziyech and Werner all started for the first time after Werner replaced Christian Pulisic who awaits a scan after tweaking his hamstring in the warm-up.

And, after rallying against some early Burnley pressure in the second half, goals from Zouma and Werner sunk the hosts before substitute Olivier Giroud poked in a low cross from Chilwell only to be flagged for offside.

The Blues, who have often been criticised for looking top heavy this season, were rarely threatened at the back, Barnes’ early chance the only moment a fourth consecutive clean sheet looked in doubt.

The Lancashire side were unlucky in their loss to Tottenham last week and should have come away with all three points in the fixture before at West Brom.

But against an in-form Chelsea side they looked toothless, with this latest defeat meaning they have collected only one point from their opening six games.

After the game, Burnley manager Sean Dyche remained pragmatic, saying he did not think “panicking would change anything”.

He added: “I don’t panic in general, to be honest. I think structure, organisation and hard work – that may change things.

“There has to be a bit of realism – playing against these sides, top-six sides, they can punish you, and they punished us today.”

Burnley’s loss comes against the backdrop of a £200m takeover bid from Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy and lawyer Chris Farnell.

Despite Sean Dyche repeatedly calling for his squad to be strengthened, permanent signings this summer were limited to Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens and back-up goalkeeper Will Norris.

And Stephens, starting for just the third time this season, was taken off by Dyche at half-time as Burnley struggled to maintain possession.

Barnes could have given the hosts an early lead but failed to punish Chelsea’s high line, looping his effort off target when put through on goal by full-back Matthew Lowton.

But it was Chelsea’s afternoon, and once they netted their opener, there looked to be only one winner.