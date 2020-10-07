Zulum Challenges Army To Change Tactics In Insurgency War

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has challenged the army to change its tactics to achieve a more successful outcome against Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum gave the challenge during the Chief of Army Staff quarterly meeting which held in the state capital, Maiduguri on Tuesday.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant. General Tukur Burutai, applauded the delivery of more equipment that he said would help in the prosecution of the war against terror.

Borno State has been one of the worst-hit by insurgents with the governor also, coming under series of attacks in recent times.

More to follow.