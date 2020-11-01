Nicholas Kalu, Abuja and Oziegbe Okoeki, Lagos

NO fewer than 1, 220 policemen are undergoing training at police mobile colleges in Nasarawa and Osun states as operatives of the newly constituted Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

The Ministry of Police Affairs made this known on Tuesday as the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, urged policemen in the Lagos Police Command not to be discouraged by what befell them during the #EndSARS protest.

Adamu, who visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in the wake of the #EndSARS protests scrapped SARS, but announced shortly after, the constitution of SWAT. The quick birth of SWAT attracted wide public condemnation.

Out of 1, 220 policemen undergoing training, 420 are at the Ende Hills in Nasarawa State and 800 at Ila Oragun in Osun State.

The five-week training which started October 19, might be extended if the trainees do not do well, especially in weapon handling.

A statement by the Head Press and Public Relations of the Police Affairs ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, on the training reads:. ”The trainees are to spend about five weeks in the training. This could be more if they do not do well enough.

“We want to ensure that weapon handling which is a critical part of the training is adequately done. If any personnel does not pass this stage, he has to remain until he does. We do not want to have cases of accidental discharge anymore.”

According to the statement, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who visited the training college in Nasarawa on Monday, expressed the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari to reform the Nigeria Police.

Dingyadi , according to the statement, urged the trainees to be professional in the discharge of their duties as the government has made their welfare a priority.

The statement added: “He(minister) said the training will better equip them with necessary skills in line with best global practice. He said further that the respect of human rights and protection of lives and properties are non-negotiable obligation on the part of the Police, particularly the new SWAT team.

“While inspecting the trainees who are in the third week of the training, the minister assured them that government is sensitive to their plight and that of the victims of the SARS brutality and has set up judicial panel of inquiry in all the states to investigate; and bring to book, all errant officers and also compensate the victims.

“He said further that he will still tour Lagos and other states where police stations and barracks were destroyed as a result of the #EndSARS protests hijacked by miscreants.”

In Lagos, the IG described the destruction of properties in the state as uncalled for, adding that the Police were determined to arrest all those behind the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

He spoke with reporters after the visit to Sanwo-Olu and assessment of the level of damages in the state.