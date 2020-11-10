Induction Holds On December 5 In Enugu

The award committee of the Igbo Business Leaders Hall of Fame has approved the induction of 10 business icons into the Igbo Business Leaders Hall of Fame scheduled for December 5, 2020 at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

They are Dr. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto; Prince Arthur Eze; Dr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie; Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma; Dr. Stella Chinyelu Okoli; Dr. Leostan Ekeh; Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi; Chief Allen Onyema; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, and Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah.

With former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as chairman, the induction ceremony will also parade Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; and former Director General of Nigerian Stock Exchange, Professor Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke, among others, as special guests of honour.

“Induction into the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honours attainable in business, sports or professional life. Our inductees will be recognised for their achievements. The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time, and the talent and social influence of these 10 honourees is beyond measure,” said Ifeanyi Igwebike Mbanefo, on behalf of the hosts and partners of the award.

Mbanefo explained further: “In 2020, the business community suffered the unimaginable losses: the world economy was literally shut down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, internal disturbances escalated with attendant security problems. Lives were lost, businesses closed shop, and families lost incomes. However, the courage and tenacity of our awardees served as both example and a source of hope to our people. Most of them provided palliatives to their workers and members of their immediate community.”

