Kenule Beeson Tsaro-Wiwa was born on this day in 1941. Kenule popularly known as Ken Saro-Wiwa was an award-winning human rights activist who met his untimely death in 1995 while fighting against the environmental degradation and the survival of the Ogoni people under the administration of Military head of state, Sani Abacha.

Yet his impact has continued to outlive him.

Here are some quick facts you should know about him: