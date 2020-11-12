At least 100 nominees have emerged for the maiden edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards as the event draws closer.



Enterprise governance and business consultancy firm, Edniesal Consulting Limited, disclosed in a statement, ahead of the awards, scheduled for November 26.







According to the CEO, Edniesal Consulting Limited, Abiola Laseinde, over 100 nominees are gearing up for various recognitions in the upcoming awards.







Laseinde said: “We received a lot of entries and it is heart-warming to discover that individuals and organisations are showing appreciation, more than ever, for the role of CIOs in Nigeria. We are also excited about the long list of industry leaders, lined up to grace the event. The outstanding CIOs to be recognised have, over time, been responsible for delivering top-of-the-line innovation and business value within their organisations.







“It is our commitment to continually recognise excellence in innovation and technology across different sectors, and we hope to create a sustainable platform to celebrate these individuals and talented teams behind business transformations across different sectors in Nigeria, starting with the CIO Awards 2020.”







The Inaugural CIO Awards is open to top technology leaders within an organisation who has the overall responsibility and control over the IT vision and direction of the company. The CIO Club Africa will be unveiled at the 2020 edition. The event will be a platform where decision-makers in IT can share their expertise and exchange ideas.