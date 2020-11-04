Daily News

10,000 bopd under threat, as pipeline explosion hits OML 40

By
0
10,000-bopd-under-threat,-as-pipeline-explosion-hits-oml-40
Views: Visits 9

10,000 bpd under threat, as pipeline explosion hits OML 40

No Fatalities, injury recorded ― NNPC

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s crude oil production under threat as the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an upstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, confirmed an explosion at a production facility in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 40.

Vanguard gathered that the explosion involving NNPC partners Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited occurred while the company is carrying out production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.

ALSO READ: 2019 Financials: NNPC at risk of bankruptcy — Auditors, management warn

However, in a statement issued by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, it stated that there were no fatalities or injuries and no significant spill in the incident.

“There was, however, significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

“NNPC has since commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident with a view to averting future occurrence,” the statement added.

Vanguard

Mbappe blow for PSG against Leipzig

Previous article

Security operatives have arrested 2 IPOB kingpins of Oyigbo killings – Wike

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News