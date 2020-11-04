No Fatalities, injury recorded ― NNPC

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s crude oil production under threat as the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an upstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, confirmed an explosion at a production facility in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 40.

Vanguard gathered that the explosion involving NNPC partners Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited occurred while the company is carrying out production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.

However, in a statement issued by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, it stated that there were no fatalities or injuries and no significant spill in the incident.

“There was, however, significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

“NNPC has since commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident with a view to averting future occurrence,” the statement added.

Vanguard