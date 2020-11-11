By Chris Oji Enugu

The Catholic Diocese of Awgu, Enugu State has refuted reports that 21 persons died in the crash involving a truck and a school bus belonging to Presentation Primary School.

The school belongs to the diocese.

Director of Communication Fr Ogbonna Okechukwu questioned Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC)’s position on the casualties, wondering how they came about their figures.

Okechukwu said there were 11 casualties, not 21.

He said: “A lot of fake is flying around about the incident and we want to put the records straight. The correct information is that we lost seven pupils from the accident; six died on the spot and another pupil died afterwards.

“The latest review as at October 30, 2020, is a total of 11 casualties, altogether, including eight pupils, the school bus driver, a teacher and two motorcycle mechanics that had a shed within the scene of the incident. Nine persons are in the hospital receiving treatment.

“Those hospitalized include a teacher, who was with the children in the bus, and eight pupils.

“Any other information outside this, as it stands now, is fake news and should be disregarded by the public,” the diocesan spokesperson said.

“We wonder where and how they got all the figures being bandied in the media,” Fr Okechukwu added.

Giving further breakdown, the priest pointed out that three staff of the school were in the ill-fated bus with the children, including the driver and two teachers.

He further clarified: “One of the teachers died instantly, the bus driver gave up the ghost at the hospital later that evening, while the second teacher is among those currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The two roadside mechanics include the shop owner and his apprentice. They were caught up in the accident and they died while being rushed to the hospital; and they are among the 11 deaths recorded.”