A map of Oyo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Eleven victims have been hospitalised following the outbreak of a strange illness in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Bashiru Bello, confirmed this to Channels Television and debunked reports of death from the ailment.

Although the cause of the sickness is reported to be cholera in the face of the symptoms shown by those affected, Bello explained that samples have been taken from those in hospital and the results are being expected.

He added that pending the outcome of the tests, he could not attribute it to cholera, although he confirmed that health officials sent to the area had reported poor hygienic conditions and lack of access to clean and potable water in the communities.