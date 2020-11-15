By Precious Igbonwelundu and Tajudeen Adebanjo

Hoodlums vandalise 150 vehicles, loot 20 shops

Cele, Oworo, Berger residents seek police protection

Residents of Olusoga, Daniel, Awawu Streets and environs had a sleepless Sunday as hoodlums terrorised their area overnight.

Over 20 vehicles and 50 shops were vandalised.

The hoodlums arrived about 9pm on Sunday. They first damaged the transformer to put the areas in darkness before turning to vandalism and looting with torch lights.

Residents told the Nation that about 20 vehicles and 50 shops were vandalised.

At Olusoga, Daniel, and Sowunmi Streets, the hoodlums engaged some street boys who tried to stop them, and 15 persons were injured in the process. They were treated by medical personnel in the area.

The hoodlums, however, returned in the morning throwing bottles, sticks, and stones. They warned residents not to snap or video their heinous act.

The Nation learnt that another set of hoodlums came from Idi-Araba to attack the community.

A resident of Awawu Street said her husband and neighbour’s cars were vandalised.

“We parked the cars in our compound. They threw all sorts of dangerous things that landed on the vehicles. We dared not go out,” she said.

Another resident, Wale, said the police ignored their calls for help. “They told us to deal with the situation as they will only come after the fracas. Please, help call whoever you know that can help us. We are under serious attack,” he said.

The hoodlums were chased away by some officers who later turned up, but they returned with guns and chased the officers away.

Some residents said Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area Emmanuel Bamigboye later visited the scene with reinforcement of police officers.

Bamigoye said the fracas was between two factions.

“They go to each other’s area to destroy things and cause unrest,” he said.

He lamented that the destruction was massive and unfortunate for the people trying to make a living.

Bamigoye, however, hailed the police for restoring peace.

Lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency in the House of Representatives Bolaji Ayinla has called for calm. He urged the youths to embrace peace and stop destroying properties.

Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said 12 suspects have been arrested. He added that surveillance teams have been deployed in the affected areas.

The police boss also confirmed last Saturday’s cult clash at Oworo and Berger, but said the situation was immediately contained.

According to him, the police have continued clearance of identified black spots across the state. He added that some stolen police items have also been recovered.

“We have recovered some items that were stolen from one of the stations before it was set ablaze. We recovered some firearms and even some vehicles. I will be parading suspects arrested in the last one week tomorrow (today).

“I have deployed reinforcement to Mushin and there are surveillance teams there. The suspects have been moved to a safe place, out of Mushin,” he added.

Residents of Cele axis of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway have also lamented the high rate of robbery around the area which happens in the day.

According to them, perpetrators hide under the flyover and shanties around the O.P.C. base to rob people. They called for the government’s help.