A Texas family is warning others to take the coronavirus seriously this holiday season after 15 of them fell ill following a small indoor birthday party.

The Aragonez family shared their warning in a video released by the City of Arlington on Thursday – two and a half weeks after they gathered unmasked for a celebration at a home in neighboring Fort Worth on November 1.

All 12 people who attended the party later tested positive for COVID-19, along with three other relatives who weren’t there.

Among those infected was 57-year-old Enriqueta Aragonez, who filmed her portion of the PSA video from a hospital bed where she is battling the virus and pneumonia.

‘I went to my nephew’s house and loved seeing my family but now, I’m fighting against COVID-19,’ Enriqueta said with plastic oxygen tubes in her nose.

‘Please protect yourself. It’s real.’

Enriqueta’s daughter 26-year-old Alexa Aragonez, who did not attend the party because she had other plans and has not tested positive, explained her family’s ordeal to the Washington Post on Sunday.

‘One moment of carelessness has cost us a month of peace, has cost us sleep, has cost us laughs, has cost us a lot of money,’ she said.

Alexa said the family organized the gathering for her cousin’s wife’s birthday on the day of, after reflecting on their recent activities and deciding that they’d collectively been vigilant about protecting themselves against the virus.

‘Everyone said yes, just because we have all been taking care of ourselves very well since the start of the pandemic,’ she said.

‘Our family put a strong emphasis of taking care of yourself every day so that we could see each other with more peace and not be scared of contracting COVID-19.’

The original plan was to keep everyone outside, Alexa said, but as family members arrived they congregated in the living room and stayed there for the next few hours eating fajitas and chocolate cake – without masks.

‘It really was: “Hey, I’m coming in,” and everyone started talking,’ Aragonez said. ‘They naturally gravitated to the living room. We fell back into our old habits.’

The following day one of the cousins who was at the party texted a family group chat, writing: ‘I did not wake up feeling well. How are you feeling?’

Three days later, everyone who was at the party – including a pregnant woman and four children under the age of 12 – had tested positive for COVID-19.

‘Everyone. It did not miss a single one,’ Alexa said, adding that three other relatives they came in contact with after the party also tested positive.

Alexa said the family suspects one of her cousins and her daughter may have sparked the outbreak because they were feeling slightly ill when they attended the party. Everyone dismissed the symptoms as allergies at the time, Alexa said.

Most of the infected relatives suffered mild cases – with body aches, fatigue, migraines and loss of sense of smell and taste.

But things got much worse for Alexa’s mother Enriqueta, who was diagnosed with severe pneumonia in both lungs on November 12.

The next day Enriqueta was rushed to an Arlington hospital after coughing up blood as the virus took a toll on her heart.

She remained there for the next week before being sent home to recover.

With her mother seemingly out of the woods, Alexa began looking for a way that her family’s story could serve as a lesson for other people planning get-togethers for the holidays.

As a member of the City of Arlington’s communications department, Alexa decided to make a public service announcement.

She asked relatives to film short clips about their personal experience with the virus and the regret they feel over attending the birthday lunch.

‘When we took my mom to the hospital, our hearts broke. We feel guilty for gathering,’ Alexa’s sister says in the video.

Alexa concluded the video with a moving call to action: ‘Please don’t be like my family and ignore the CDC guidelines.

‘By staying apart, we can fight this virus together. The cure starts and ends with you.’

Two children in the Aragonez family (pictured) shared how they’ve been unable to play with their cousins after contracting the virus

Alexa said she hopes the PSA will resonate with other families and discourage them from holding reckless gatherings for Thanksgiving this week and Christmas next month.

‘We followed all the guidelines with the exception of seeing our core family,’ she told the Post.

‘We are just like any other family that believes that if they keep their social circle small, then we will be safe. Unfortunately, that’s not enough.

Addressing other families she said: ‘We need to get creative this holiday season.

‘Find ways to gather virtually and safely. One does not need to be in physical presence of other people to feel closeness.

‘Modifying the way we celebrate holidays this year can guarantee us many more holidays in the future.’

The Aragonez family’s warning echos those coming from health officials around the United States who say that small gatherings have driven the nation’s recent surge in coronavirus cases.

That trend is expected to worsen as the holiday season kicks off this week with Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to avoid traveling and gatherings with people outside their immediate family, fearing that such activities will exacerbate the crisis.

As of Monday morning more than 12.2 million coronavirus cases and 256,745 deaths.