A total of 161 Indonesian doctors, including nine dentists have died of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) said on Tuesday.

“They died after being infected by the COVID-19,” the IDI’s Mitigation Team leader Adib Khumaidi said.

The highest death toll came from East Java with 33, followed by Jakarta 24, North Sumatra 23, West Java 12, and Central Java 10.

READ ALSO: Death toll rises to 39 after earthquake in western Turkey

Indonesia reported 2,973 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 418,375, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

It also reported 102 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 14,146. (Xinhua/NAN)