By Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

An Ibadan-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Life Support Network has revealed that about 17.5 million children in Nigeria do not have access to education and health facilities.

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the NGO, Miss Itunuoluwa Ajayi, reeled out the statistics from a report of an international organisation while delivering a speech at the 2020 admission of new international volunteers into the organization in Ibadan on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic “Nigeria, towards Rebirth of our Collective Destiny,” She said 13 percent of Nigerians have been rendered homeless in recent times due to poverty.

She lamented the prevalent poverty, particularly in the northern part of the country, saying it has led to deep anger and disgust among Nigerians.

Ajayi pointed out that most Nigerians are poor because they are not earning good income, urging government to create job opportunities to tackle the high level of unemployment in the country.

Speaking on the role of her NGO in alleviating the suffering of the masses, Ajayi said Life Support Network (LSN) is giving life to the less-privileged, orphanages and vagabonds.

On the challenges facing NGO, Ajayi said: “The major challenge we have is finance. We want government at all levels to support us because there is limit to what volunteers can contribute to our work.”

She urged all the newly inaugurated volunteers to ensure they are committed to the job, stressing that soul-saving is their business.