By Linus Oota, Lafia

The 17 persons kidnapped last week by gunmen in Gwargwada-Sabo community in Gadabuke development area of Nasarawa State have regained freedom.

One of the 17 told journalists that they paid a heavy ransom to secure their freedom, adding that they collectively paid N2,20,000 in addition to food items like grains and cooking oil, among others.

He said those without money were directed to give grains, while the bouyant ones parted with money depending on the financial status of their families.

He said the kidnappers have informers who feed them on the social status of their victims.

The abductees included a library official of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, three ladies and 13 other male adults.

The Chief Imam of the community mosque where they were abducted, as well children, were spared during the raid.

Police spokesman Ramhan Nansel said, “I don’t know whether ransom was paid; all I could say is that they released the captives due to the pressure by policemen who were trailing them.”