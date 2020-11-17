Eden Heights in Victoria Island, Lagos



Two prominent architectural designs in Lagos – Royal Residences (Eden Heights) Tower and Aihie Villa in Victoria Garden City (VGC) have won the 2020/21 Africa-Asia Property Awards.

Royal Residences (Eden Heights) won the Multiple Residence Category in Africa while Aihie Villa won the Single Residence category in Africa.

The buildings are architectural pieces by Design Union Limited. The award is given by International Property Media Limited, publishers of the prestigious International Property and Travel Magazine.

The Royal Residences is a multi-residential edifice capable of meeting the needs of the city’s top executives and expatriates while offering luxury in an urban apartment setting.

The residences comprise one, two, three and four bedroom apartments as well as five and six bedroom Penthouses with facilities for leisure, wellness and health in support of the residents’ lifestyle.

The tower is an elegant 17-floor high rise that sits at the heart of Lagos’ highbrow cosmopolitan business district of Victoria Island Lagos. It is a new modernist addition to the Victoria Island skyline. The building is situated on a land area of approximately 3,000 square metres.

The ground floor occupies approximately 80 per cent of the site area and integrates the parking and service areas and main reception, which welcome residents and guests. The first floor accommodates additional parking, staff support areas as well as additional service areas.

The apartments start from the third floor with one and two bedrooms, they continue on to the sixth floor all the way to the 11th floor housing the three and four bedroom apartments. The 12th to the 16th floors accommodate the penthouses.

The Aihie Villa is a single family residence for a modern working Nigerian family. The front facade of the building reflects the contemporary vibe of the home with its geometric forms and the positioning of different sizes of windows. The warm color scheme with its natural elements and textures harmonizes the building with its natural surrounding giving it a picturesque appeal.

The finishes comprise external porcelain floor tiles, a combination of stone and concrete plastered wall with weather shield earth color paint palette, impressionable double height hard wood doors topped with aluminum and wood framed roofing.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Design Union, Anthony Aihie, the concept for Aihie Villa was inspired by traditional Nigerian architecture. A courtyard characterizes the typical traditional home, which is the central hub of the home where most activities and interactions take place. All other functional spaces are designed around the courtyard and accessed from it.