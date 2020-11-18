Bauchi state is bordered by seven states, Kano and Jigawa to the north, Taraba and Plateau to the south, Gombe and Yobe to the east and Kaduna to the west.

Tragedy struck in Bauchi State when a canoe transporting 23 people to the farm capsized, leading to the death of 18 people.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakili.

Among those who died were children aged between eight and 16 years.

The victims were been ferried from Zango Majiya village in Itas Gadau Local Government Area to their farms when the boat capsized and they were drowned right in the middle of River Buji.

The police spokesman said five persons including the canoe operator were rescued unconscious while corpses have been recovered and taken to the General Hospital in Itas for post-mortem examination.