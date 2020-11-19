By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police has arrested a 19-year-old girl, Jemila Ibrahim, and her friend, Fatima Mohammed, of Monkey Village, Festac Area, Lagos, for setting ablaze the house of her ex-lover Mohammed Yusuf, and his girlfriend, Rabi, on 18th November 2020 at 5.30 pm.

It was gathered that Mohammed Yusuf, an ex-lover to Jemila, got wind of the incident and rushed to the house where he met his house in flame but manged to rescue Rabi, his new lover, from the inferno and took her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost on 21st November 2020, at about 12 pm.

Mohammed had accused his former lover, Jemila Ibrahim, of infidelity before they broke up; he later met and fell in love with his new lover, Rabi, that was caught up in the inferno.

The duo of Jemila Ibrahim, and her friend, Fatima Mohammed, of Monkey Village, who accompanied Jemila to commit the heinous crime, have been arrested by the police operatives attached to the Satellite Division of the command.

Confirming the arrest the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command SP Olumuyiwa Adeojobi said Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who condemned the crime, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State CID, Panti, for discreet investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police also vowed to go after those who engage in crimes and social vices in order to get rid of criminals and criminality in Lagos State.”

The police boss however encouraged Lagosians to shun the act of taking laws into their hands; noting that jungle justice will only truncate the administration of justice and such could be counterproductive.

Vanguard News Nigeria