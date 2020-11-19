(Obukohwo Jenny)

The Lagos state police command have arrested a 19-year-old lady for setting ablaze the house of one Mohammed Yusuf, of Monkey Village, Lagos State, and killing his lover, Rabi.

The suspect identified as Jemila ibrahim, and her friend, Fatima Mohammed, were said to have committed the act on 18 November 2020 at 5.30 pm.

According to Vangaurd, the duo had stormed the residence of Jemila’s ex-boyfriend, Yusuf and set it ablaze with his new lover inside.

Yusuf got wind of the incident and rushed to the house which he met in flames, but managed to rescue Rabi, and took her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost on the 21 November 2020 around 12 pm.

Yusuf had given infidelity as the reason why he and Jemila had broken up.

Jemila and Fatima have been arrested by the police operative attached to the Satellite Division of the command.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the Lagos State police command SP Olumuyiwa Adeojobi, said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who condemned the crime has ordered that the matter be transferred to the state CID, panti, for discreet investigation.

