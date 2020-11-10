World News $1,944 for a Coronavirus Test? How Readers Helped Us Spot an Unusual Trend By Sarah Kliff 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 After patients sent us copies of their medical bills, I noticed a pattern that called for a closer look. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments