By Nduka Chiejina (Assistant Editor), Abuja

About 2.5 million Nigerian children under the age of five years are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the Federal Government has said.

This figure places Nigeria as the country with the second highest number of stunted children in the world.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, announced this on Monday at kick-off of the 2020 Nigeria nutrition week in Abuja.

The minister noted that “despite concerted efforts by the government in recent years, particularly in the areas of child nutrition and breastfeeding, malnutrition (and other public health issues) these issues have remained a challenge”.

He said the challenge “must be addressed through the implementation of innovative policies and strategies that are appropriately funded, data-driven, sustainable and optimized in terms of transparency and accountability for the efforts to yield the desired results”.

The government, he said, “must also continue to work collaboratively across all levels of governments, and hand-in-hand with the private sector and development partners in this regard”.

He regretted that Nigeria’s food and nutrition situation and the attendant poor global image in terms of economic and development milestones are major concerns to the federal government.

The development, he said, has forced government to create a platform to mobilise nutrition stakeholders towards addressing the challenge of malnutrition, which has been termed “the silent killer”.

The platform is a week-long “Nutrition Campaign Week”.

Nigeria, he said, had shown a clear commitment to the eradication of malnutrition through the adoption and domestication of policies and costed strategic plans,

This he said emphasizes increased reliance on domestic funding; and a well-coordinated multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholders’ approach backed by sustained high-level political commitment.