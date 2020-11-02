File photo of bullion van.

Two persons, including a motorcyclist, were Thursday killed after gunmen attacked a bank’s bullion van in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along Addo Road, by Blenco Supermarket in Ajah, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), when gunmen in milk-coloured Sienna opened fire on the bullion van around 3p.m.

This is just as former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tafa Balogun, Thursday, urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to return to their statutory duties, after being displaced from their stations during the #EndSARS protests.

Video footages of the incident showed the van riddled with bullets with its tires completed deflated.

Eyewitnesses, who recorded videos as the robbery was ongoing, said the gunmen shot the carriage open and carted away the cash inside.

It was gathered that the armed robbers started firing at the van from a distance, but the driver refused to stop until he got to Blenco Supermarket with his tires completely damaged.

While some alleged that the gunmen fled through the lagoon after taking the cash, others claimed they entered a nearby structure.

Besides the gunmen attacking a bullion van, Balogun, the former IGP, he made his plea to police officers in a statement.

He said: “I urge all members of the Nigeria Police in our country to return to their duty posts and continue to provide the much-needed security to our dear country, Nigeria; not minding the recent brutal attacks, arson, and acts of intimidation against the Police.

“The Nigeria Police remain the first line of internal security as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“Therefore, it behooves all and sundry not to betray the spirit of the Constitution.

“I sincerely appeal and urge all my brothers and sisters in the Police Force to put the past behind us as the Federal and State Governments, as well as the police authorities, are positively and aggressively addressing the unprecedented provocative attacks on the police institution.

“We all love you. Please, once again, I appeal to all of you to return to duty without further delay.”

