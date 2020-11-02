World News 2 Warehouse Halloween Parties Attended by Nearly 1,000 Are Shut Down By Mihir Zaveri 5 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 Few people were social distancing or wearing masks, New York City authorities said. Twenty-eight people face charges. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments