It was a star-studded event as the 2020 American Music Awards aired live on ABC on Sunday from The Microsoft Theater, with actress, Taraji P. Henson as the host.
The event kicked off with Covid-19 protocols in place and had multiple live performances, as well as in-person presenters, and even a small audience.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion marked her debut performance at the American Music Awards with “Body” and later accepted the best rap/hip-hop song trophy for her raunchy summer collaboration “WAP” with Cardi B.
There was also a performance by Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma singing “Lonely” in both English and Spanish.
Singers Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and country duo Dan + Shay emerged the top winners at the award, earning three trophies each.
Taylor Swift was named Artist of the year at the ceremony. It was Swift’s record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show. Even though she was absent from the ceremony, she thanked fans via video for their support of her surprise Lockdown album “Folklore.”
Canadians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – the latter sporting a large white face bandage – were the other big winners, with three awards each. The Weeknd took home trophies for best soul/R&B male artist as well as for his album “After Hours” and song “Heartless.”
He gave no reason for his bandaged appearance, which confused fans on social media, but appeared to be an artistic choice that started with his March album cover on which he sported a bloodied and broken nose.
Bieber was named favourite male pop/rock artist and picked up his two other wins for his collaboration with country singers Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours.”
According to Reuters, the show featured a mix of life and pre-recorded performances across Latin, country, pop, rap and R&B music soul in front of a handful of socially distanced fans.
See lists of nominees and winners below;
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” (WINNER)
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, “Fine Line” (WINNER)
Taylor Swift, “Folklore”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD (WINNER)
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Rich, “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd (WINNER)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker, “Over It”
The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Becky G (WINNER)
Karol G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty-One Pilots (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle (WINNER)
For King & Country
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album” (WINNER)
“Frozen 2”
“Trolls: World Tour”
