It was a star-studded event as the 2020 American Music Awards aired live on ABC on Sunday from The Microsoft Theater, with actress, Taraji P. Henson as the host.

The event kicked off with Covid-19 protocols in place and had multiple live performances, as well as in-person presenters, and even a small audience.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion marked her debut performance at the American Music Awards with “Body” and later accepted the best rap/hip-hop song trophy for her raunchy summer collaboration “WAP” with Cardi B.

There was also a performance by Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma singing “Lonely” in both English and Spanish.

Singers Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and country duo Dan + Shay emerged the top winners at the award, earning three trophies each.

Taylor Swift was named Artist of the year at the ceremony. It was Swift’s record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show. Even though she was absent from the ceremony, she thanked fans via video for their support of her surprise Lockdown album “Folklore.”

Canadians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – the latter sporting a large white face bandage – were the other big winners, with three awards each. The Weeknd took home trophies for best soul/R&B male artist as well as for his album “After Hours” and song “Heartless.”

He gave no reason for his bandaged appearance, which confused fans on social media, but appeared to be an artistic choice that started with his March album cover on which he sported a bloodied and broken nose.

Bieber was named favourite male pop/rock artist and picked up his two other wins for his collaboration with country singers Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours.”

According to Reuters, the show featured a mix of life and pre-recorded performances across Latin, country, pop, rap and R&B music soul in front of a handful of socially distanced fans.

See lists of nominees and winners below;

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” (WINNER)

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Rich, “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd (WINNER)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty-One Pilots (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle (WINNER)

For King & Country

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album” (WINNER)

“Frozen 2”

“Trolls: World Tour”

