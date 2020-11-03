By Prince Okafor

Multiple award-winning gospel artist, Osinachi Egbu, also known as Sinach has emerged as the first artist from Nigeria to win the Song of the Year at the Dove Awards 2020 in the United States.

Her critically-acclaimed song Way Maker was adjudged the best Song of the Year, five years after it was first recorded by the writer.

The writer wrote Way Maker in August 2015 while on a flight from the US back to Nigeria.

Sinach had said in an interview that, “At that time the Lord was taking me through processes, taking me through another level of ministry and I wasn’t quick to catch up. I was reluctant because I was comfortable where I was.

“The Lord said, “No, it’s time to go.” I was wasting time and the Lord pulled the rug from under me. He was telling me that he is the way maker, that he has already made a way for me where I was headed. And he is a promise keeper, he is able to do this.”

The song would go on to gain worldwide popularity as many people embraced it in different languages. Way Maker has been covered by a number of globally acclaimed Christian music artists such as Michael W. Smith, Leeland; Christafari; Passion Worship Bank; Maranda Curtis; and Bethel Music to mention a few.

Earlier in May 2020, two covers of ‘Way Maker’ by Michael W. Smith and Leeland were featured in the top 10 Hot Christian Songs chart.

According to Billboard, It was the first time in the history of the Hot Christian songs that two versions of the same song have resided simultaneously in the top 10. Leeland’s version reached ninth on the chart, while Michael W. Smith’s version hit the third position.

She said: “Thank you, Lord Jesus! You told me “I have made you a story of my grace and favour.

“I am grateful to my best friend and husband Joe Egbu. your support and love is a gift. Thank you to my mentor and life coach Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and my Loveworld family, you saw it before anyone saw it. Thank you, Leeland for an amazing interpretation and your heart. Thank you Mark and Les of Integrity Music.”

Way Maker was also nominated in two other categories including Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Priscilla Bueno), and Worship Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Leeland).

There were thirteen nominees for the 2020 Song of the Year category including Love Theory by Kirk Franklin; King of Kings by Brooke Ligertwood, Jason Ingram, and Scot Ligertwood; The God Who Stays by AJ Pruis, Jonathan Smith, and Matthew West, to mention a few.

Vanguard