By Olalekan Okusan

Quadri Aruna will today begin his quest for glory at the 2020 ITTF World Cup against German Patrick Franziska in the first round of Group Three match at the Weihai Nanhai Olympic Sport Centre in China.

The three-day World Cup is one of the four events listed by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for return of international competition after more than eight months hiatus due to COVID-19.

At the draw held yesterday, Quadri will slug it out for a place in the main draw against German Franziska while his final group match will be against Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic.

Quadri is regarded as one of the dark horses of the competition despite making his sixth World Cup appearance following his debut in 2009 in Moscow, Russia.

Quadri is a bronze medallist at the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup, and he is seeded no.13 among the 21 players competing in the three-day tournament.

“A regular at world title events, Quadri Aruna is no stranger to pushing the table tennis elite to the limit. Aruna will want to improve his best quarter-final finish of six years ago in Düsseldorf, as he could not go past the round of 16 in last year’s edition. What will the African representative bring to the table in Weihai?” ITTF wrote.

The top two players in each group are expected to advance to the main draw where they will be drawn against the top eight seeds in the main draw of the championship.