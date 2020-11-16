Breaking News

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Results of all Day 4 matches played on Sunday, Monday’s fixtures

The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Sunday, and all Day 4 matches to be played on Monday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.

Group A


Chad 1-1 Guinea

Group E


Burundi 3-1 Mauritania

Group G


Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Group I


Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal

Group J


Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Libya

And here are fixtures for all Day 4 matches on Monday

Group B


Malawi v Burkina Faso


South Sudan v Uganda

Group C


Sao Tome & Principe v South Africa

Group D


Gambia v Gabon

Group F


Mozambique v Cameroon

Group H


Zimbabwe v Algeria


Botswana v Zambia

Group I


Eswatini v Congo.





