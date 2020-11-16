The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Sunday, and all Day 4 matches to be played on Monday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.

Group A



Chad 1-1 Guinea

Group E



Burundi 3-1 Mauritania

Group G



Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Group I



Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal

Group J



Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Libya

And here are fixtures for all Day 4 matches on Monday

Group B



Malawi v Burkina Faso



South Sudan v Uganda

Group C



Sao Tome & Principe v South Africa

Group D



Gambia v Gabon

Group F



Mozambique v Cameroon

Group H



Zimbabwe v Algeria



Botswana v Zambia

Group I



Eswatini v Congo.

