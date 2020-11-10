A photo of World Rugby

World Rugby and Rugby Europe have taken a decision to postpone the Rugby World Cup 2021 European qualification tournament that was scheduled to take place on 5, 12, and 19 December. 2020

The tournament is due to feature Ireland, Italy and Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women’s Championship.

With the COVID-19 situation in Europe presenting continued travel and quarantine challenges for some teams, the decision was made to postpone and identify an optimal opportunity for the tournament to be rescheduled in early 2021.

World Rugby and Rugby Europe continue to consult with unions and Six Nations Rugby Limited regarding a window that provides a fair opportunity to deliver the Europe qualifier, with the winner qualifying directly for Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand. The runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament to be held in 2021.

An announcement regarding the rescheduling of the tournament will be confirmed in due course.