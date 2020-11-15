[FILES] Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to be on Sunday.

The following are the fixtures for Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to be on Sunday, the finals of which will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Group A



Chad v Guinea

Group E



Burundi v Maurtania

Group G



Comoros v Kenya

Group I



Guinea Bissau v Senegal

Group J



Equatorial Guinea v Libya. (PANA/NAN)



