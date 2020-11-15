Breaking News

2022 AFCON Qualifiers: Fixtures for Day 4 matches on Sunday

[FILES] Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to be on Sunday.

The following are the fixtures for Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to be on Sunday, the finals of which will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Group A


Chad v Guinea

Group E


Burundi v Maurtania

Group G


Comoros v Kenya

Group I


Guinea Bissau v Senegal

Group J


Equatorial Guinea v Libya. (PANA/NAN)


Edited by Vincent Obi

ICPC decries Nigeria’s loss to illicit financial flows

