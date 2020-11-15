By NAN
15 November 2020 |
10:50 am
Related
[FILES] Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to be on Sunday.
The following are the fixtures for Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to be on Sunday, the finals of which will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.
Group A
Chad v Guinea
x
Group E
Burundi v Maurtania
Group G
Comoros v Kenya
Group I
Guinea Bissau v Senegal
Group J
Equatorial Guinea v Libya. (PANA/NAN)
VAO
Edited by Vincent Obi
x
x
In this article:
2022 AFCONBurundiGuineaKenya
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421
Comments