Pastor Tunde Bakare

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS— SERVING Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, but that his ambition was not a do-or-die affair.

Bakare, who clocks 66 on November 11, also called for the reinvention of a new Nigeria, where selflessness will be the driving force for nation-building.

In a chat with select journalists in Lagos, the cleric said he was not camouflaging to make his ambition look like a vision, adding that he would one day be sworn in as the President of Nigeria.

The cleric was responding to a question on vying for the presidency at 66.

Tunde Bakare said: “There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition look like vision, I do not camouflage.

“It is not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down. As the Lord lives, and as I am given the opportunity, the day will come, like Joe Biden, that I will be the President of Nigeria.”

Bakare, who highlighted the dangers of fake news, called for laws to guide the conduct of social media.

He also stated that the excesses happening in social media, especially through fake news, can stir up trouble in the country.

He said: “There is no free freedom anywhere in the world; there must be freedom with boundary.

“I am not saying curtail them or we can’t use social media in Nigeria. But there is no nation where there are no balances.

“For instance, look at the picture of a drama that was shot somewhere else but was used to say soldiers have killed protesters. Those things can grieve and create troubles.

“But we cannot be draconian; we are not going back to Decree 4. We must do things decently and orderly, listen to the people and formulate laws that will be beneficial to all of us.”

Vanguard reports that Tunde Bakare was the vice-presidential candidate to Buhari in 2011 on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC.

Vanguard News Nigeria