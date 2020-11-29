President Muhammadu Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it called “gradual abandonment of governance” by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration for political campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

It lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari and APC had given up on achieving meaningful development for Nigeria, even when he still has about three years to end his second term.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said: “The frenzy by APC to commence 2023 election campaign, just a year into President Buhari’s second tenure of four years in office, further confirms its leaders are looking beyond its current structure and government, having realised that the next three years under the Buhari-led APC administration would be a waste.”

The PDP alleged there is “an underground move by APC leaders to disown this administration, given its failures; the conversation about a possible change of their party’s name, as well as plot to destabilise the PDP,” as signs of desperation to hold on to power, despite APC’s failures and explicit rejection by Nigerians.”

The party said it has seen that APC is merely raising dust to foul the political firmament in a bid to cover for its lack of internal cohesion, failure in governance, and reneging on the promises they made to Nigerians in order to have access to power.

According to the PDP, “the attitude and APC character have manifestly shown that it is mortally afraid to stand election in 2023, given that Nigerians have seen through its antics and are determined not to have anything to do with such a deceitful, beguiling, divisive and incompetent party in future elections.”

On the internal squabble within the APC, the PDP said: “It is not surprising that under five years, the APC has remained inchoate, uncoordinated, rudderless and totally unable to operate a steady and stable national leadership, a situation that shows why the administration is plagued with confusion, infighting, widespread corruption and collapse of the central command structure of governance.”

“It is equally not unexpected that APC’s illegal, factional and lazy National Caretaker Committee would resort to lies, deceit and political scavenging, given that it has no ideas to proffer to its failed government on critical issues of governance, particularly security and economy.”

It charged the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, “to stop chasing shadows and go back to Yobe, which has almost been taken over by bandits since he abandoned his electoral mandate for politics in Abuja.”