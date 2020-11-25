Activist and convener of Concerned Nigerian, Deji Adeyanju has declared that Atiku Abubakar, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate has nothing to offer in terms of wanting to rule Nigeria come 2023.

In a tweet, the popular activist noted that the political game has drastically changed. According to Adeyanju: “I have nothing against Atiku and like I said during the 2019 election, he’s better than Buhari. In fact, anyone is better than Buhari. Atiku has nothing to offer in the new political reality of 2023 because the game has drastically changed.”

Adeyanju had earlier warned PDP against fielding Atiku for the 2023 presidential election.

He said that PDP would remain the opposition party for another eight years if Atiku emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, in 2023. He advised, “PDP must present a new face in 2023 to stand any chance because APC will be presenting a YOUNG PERSON and it will be easier to deceive Nigerians again

“If they allow Atiku to emerge, they will be in opposition for eight more years. He should rest. The nation is tired of their set. Many of you just analyze Nigerian politics based on emotions as if you don’t know this country again. The people that will start the betrayal are PDP members. Didn’t many PDP people including governors work against Atiku the last time?” He asked.

Even though Atiku has not come out personally to signify his interest to run again for the highest office, one of his sons, Adamu earlier this year revealed to Punch that his dad will run for president again. Adamu had said, “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency. In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades.”