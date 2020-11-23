Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

Elders and stakeholders in Ebonyi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said Governor, Dave Umahi jumped the gun in his claims that he dumped the PDP because the party was unwilling to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the Southeast zone.

At a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, the stakeholders said the desire of the average Igbo person is to have the ticket zoned to the Southeast.

They however maintained that such decision can only be taken in consultation with the other five geopolitical zones on terms agreeable to all.

In an address read by Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, on behalf of the party leaders, affirmed the position of the Southeast on the 2023 presidency, adding however, that the zone had not met to discuss or take a resolution on the matter.

Ogbuewu said: “We note that it is now common knowledge that our governor Engr. Dave Umahi, has formally defected to All Progressives Congress (APC), which officially took place on the 19th day of November, 2020 on the purported reason of the inability or unwillingness of PDP to zone the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our belief that it is the turn of South East to produce the next President of Nigeria. We, however, note that at no time has the South East zone of the PDP met to discuss or resolve on strategies to actualise the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our resolve to obey and honour any decision or resolution by the South East PDP on how to actualise the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We note the explanation of the party that the issue of zoning is not yet on the table for consideration and in due time it will be treated in line with the party rules and guidelines.

“Being political products of the PDP, we are minded to keep faith with our party both when in power at the centre or in opposition, with the hope that in due time the party will give the quest to zone the presidency to South East the consideration it deserves”.

The party leaders said they would continue to respect the right of the governor to determine his political direction.

They however urged him to also respect the rights of others who have chosen to remain in the PDP or associate with other political parties of their choice in Ebonyi state.

Others at the media briefing, which held at the Abuja national secretariat of the PDP, were former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Senators Sam Egwu, Obinnna Ogba and Michael Nnachi.

Also in attendance were senators Azu Agboti, Sylvanus Ngele, Emmanuel Onwe among many others.